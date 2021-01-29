ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Stock Price Down 6.7%

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) shares dropped 6.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $198.90 and last traded at $201.57. Approximately 1,150,022 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 488,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.93.

RMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.84 and its 200 day moving average is $195.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.61.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

In other news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.16, for a total transaction of $292,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,067,329.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,600 shares in the company, valued at $22,281,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,020 shares of company stock worth $5,275,393 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 3,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,134,000. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

