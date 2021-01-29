Restart Energy MWAT Price Tops $0.0059 on Exchanges (MWAT)

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. Restart Energy MWAT has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $5,315.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Restart Energy MWAT token can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Restart Energy MWAT has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Restart Energy MWAT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00066469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.43 or 0.00825173 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00048335 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,392.87 or 0.04040903 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00014751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017459 BTC.

Restart Energy MWAT Token Profile

MWAT is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Restart Energy MWAT’s official website is restartenergy.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Restart Energy Democracy Platform or RED Platform is a blockchain-based decentralized energy trading platform that makes it possible for energy consumers and producers to Send and Receive Energy Worldwide. The RED MegaWatt (MWAT) Tokens are ERC20 utility tokens that give access to the RED Platform Software and to the RED Franchise. “

Restart Energy MWAT Token Trading

Restart Energy MWAT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Restart Energy MWAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Restart Energy MWAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Restart Energy MWAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Restart Energy MWAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Restart Energy MWAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.