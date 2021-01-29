Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 14,480 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.27% of National Instruments worth $15,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NATI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in National Instruments by 1,127.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,378 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,003,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,259,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in National Instruments by 117.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 510,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,160,000 after acquiring an additional 275,229 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in National Instruments by 77.6% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 564,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,160,000 after acquiring an additional 246,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $42.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $47.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.78 and its 200 day moving average is $37.91.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $367.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.59 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Instruments news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $47,256.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,441.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NATI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.43.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.