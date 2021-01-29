Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 43,661 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 90.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,661 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.25% of Casey’s General Stores worth $16,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 653,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,150,000 after purchasing an additional 277,686 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,367,000 after purchasing an additional 32,324 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 162,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,899,000 after purchasing an additional 20,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CASY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.00.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $195.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $209.92.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total value of $531,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,999.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

