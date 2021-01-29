Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 86.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 120,214 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.07% of Realty Income worth $16,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth about $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 39.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $60.95 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $84.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 50.37, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.94.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2345 dividend. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

