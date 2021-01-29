Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 13,908 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,908 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.25% of Commerce Bancshares worth $19,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 27.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.80.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $67.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.17. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $73.17.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $345,564.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,890,916.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 6,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $475,063.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 899,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,171,101.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

