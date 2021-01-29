Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 380,580 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,188,512 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,580 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.8% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.07% of The Walt Disney worth $215,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 802,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after acquiring an additional 17,433 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $1,812,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $171.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $183.40. The company has a market capitalization of $311.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 656,685 shares of company stock worth $112,858,291 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

