Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys Shares of 76,023 VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 76,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,451,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.07% of VeriSign at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,291,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $264,467,000 after purchasing an additional 505,448 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 78.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 859,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,078,000 after buying an additional 378,516 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 10.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,835,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $379,711,000 after buying an additional 179,099 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 320.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 186,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,231,000 after buying an additional 142,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 578,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $118,506,000 after purchasing an additional 102,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $196.81 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $148.77 and a one year high of $221.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.55 and its 200 day moving average is $204.56. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.80.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $1,293,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 848,671 shares in the company, valued at $182,990,441.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,530,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,678 shares of company stock worth $6,946,579. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

