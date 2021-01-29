Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,280 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.12% of The Boston Beer worth $15,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the third quarter worth $49,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the third quarter worth $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.21, for a total value of $8,748,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total value of $259,678.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,675 shares of company stock worth $68,542,348 over the last quarter. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

SAM opened at $925.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $959.71 and its 200 day moving average is $902.41. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.10 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.02 and a 12-month high of $1,092.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen cut The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $909.27.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

