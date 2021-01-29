Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.27% of Brunswick worth $15,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 16,119 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $87.50 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $94.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Brunswick from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on Brunswick from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.71.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

