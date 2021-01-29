Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,262 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.26% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $16,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEF. FMR LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after buying an additional 1,162,570 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 147,950 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 111,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,755,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JEF opened at $23.89 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $27.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.64%.

JEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

