Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $16.73 Million Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 83.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,574 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.07% of AvalonBay Communities worth $16,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AVB opened at $166.02 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $229.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 68.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.