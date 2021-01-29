Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $17.97 Million Stock Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.32% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $17,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,248,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,412,000 after buying an additional 254,917 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 262,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 243,275 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,281,000 after acquiring an additional 100,375 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,779,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,846,000 after acquiring an additional 61,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

VAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $88.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $200,617.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,908.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $205,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 47,109 shares of company stock worth $6,215,136. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $127.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 2.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $157.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.80 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.