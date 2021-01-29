Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $18.44 Million Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.22% of SEI Investments worth $18,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,067 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $1,155,000. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 32,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,008,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Stephen Meyer sold 7,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $394,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,349,457.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 119,391 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $6,375,479.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,362,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,962,092.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,391 shares of company stock valued at $9,931,431 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $53.89 on Friday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $69.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.47.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $443.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.34 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

