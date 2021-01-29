Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $19.35 Million Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.25% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $19,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,764,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 372,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,196,000 after acquiring an additional 96,569 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JLL opened at $153.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $78.29 and a 12-month high of $178.55.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.74. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $132.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

