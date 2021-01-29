Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 147.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224,407 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.32% of Builders FirstSource worth $15,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,598,000 after buying an additional 4,453,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 40.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,510,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,356 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth $108,038,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,329,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,988,000 after purchasing an additional 126,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,266,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,485,000 after purchasing an additional 240,484 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $43.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.14 and its 200 day moving average is $33.24.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLDR. Truist boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.94.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

