Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,069 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.08% of International Paper worth $14,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,604,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of International Paper by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,356,000 after purchasing an additional 641,405 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,248,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of International Paper by 949.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 404,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,417,000 after purchasing an additional 366,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,377,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,017,000 after purchasing an additional 234,217 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.
International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.28%.
In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $426,950.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $1,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,825. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
International Paper Company Profile
International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.
