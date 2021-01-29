Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 70.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487,107 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Sysco were worth $15,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,834,000 after buying an additional 9,417 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 11,141.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 81,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after buying an additional 80,773 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Sysco by 13.6% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 6.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $29,839,739.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127 over the last ninety days. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SYY opened at $74.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.76. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,059.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.44.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

