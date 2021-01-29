Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Holdings in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in AON were worth $19,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in AON by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $915,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of AON by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of AON opened at $206.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.83. Aon Plc has a fifty-two week low of $143.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. AON’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, November 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.07%.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $186.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,865,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John G. Bruno acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $186.46 per share, with a total value of $186,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 69,685 shares in the company, valued at $12,993,465.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.46.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.