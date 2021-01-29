Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 116,900 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 84.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,900 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.07% of Equity Residential worth $15,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Equity Residential by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 22.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 758,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,949,000 after acquiring an additional 137,555 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Equity Residential by 50.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 454,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,312,000 after acquiring an additional 152,384 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its position in Equity Residential by 8.5% during the third quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 83,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Equity Residential by 15.8% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

EQR opened at $62.36 on Friday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 69.05%.

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

