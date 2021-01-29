Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 71,576 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,576 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Caesars Entertainment worth $20,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.6% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $73.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 3.15. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $82.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.46.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by ($3.77). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. Research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CZR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.91.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $1,625,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,488.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $3,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,504 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,799. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

