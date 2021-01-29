Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 27,714 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,009 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 27,714 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.19% of First Solar worth $19,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in First Solar by 2,272.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in First Solar by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Solar by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $105.10 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $112.50. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.43.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FSLR. Bank of America lowered shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.26.

In other First Solar news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $758,983.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $44,423.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,921.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,527 shares of company stock valued at $908,270. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

