Revain (REV) Market Cap Hits $991.66 Million

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Revain has a market capitalization of $991.66 million and approximately $7.74 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Revain has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00067315 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $290.17 or 0.00877416 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00049756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,402.89 or 0.04242089 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014829 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017856 BTC.

REV is a token. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The official website for Revain is revain.org . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain

Revain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

