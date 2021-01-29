Reviewing Eledon Pharmaceuticals (ELDN) and Its Peers

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ELDN) is one of 778 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Eledon Pharmaceuticals to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eledon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Eledon Pharmaceuticals Competitors 4206 16476 36509 748 2.58

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 31.77%. Given Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eledon Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Eledon Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eledon Pharmaceuticals N/A -133.49% -30.52% Eledon Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,540.56% -189.52% -30.06%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Eledon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eledon Pharmaceuticals and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eledon Pharmaceuticals N/A -$16.01 million -0.68 Eledon Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.89 billion $219.07 million -4.23

Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Eledon Pharmaceuticals. Eledon Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ peers have a beta of 0.40, suggesting that their average stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eledon Pharmaceuticals peers beat Eledon Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. The company's lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection). It also has a foam-based drug delivery technology OP0101 and OP0102 that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. The company was formerly known as Novus Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2021. Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

