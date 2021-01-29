Reviewing Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) & Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX)

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) and Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get Polar Power alerts:

Polar Power has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flux Power has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

12.0% of Polar Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Flux Power shares are held by institutional investors. 49.9% of Polar Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 71.2% of Flux Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Polar Power and Flux Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polar Power $24.80 million 9.29 -$4.05 million N/A N/A Flux Power $16.84 million 10.43 -$14.34 million ($2.80) -5.25

Polar Power has higher revenue and earnings than Flux Power.

Profitability

This table compares Polar Power and Flux Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polar Power -162.27% -71.09% -52.70% Flux Power -74.69% N/A -101.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Polar Power and Flux Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polar Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Flux Power 0 0 1 0 3.00

Flux Power has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.50%. Given Flux Power’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Flux Power is more favorable than Polar Power.

Summary

Flux Power beats Polar Power on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC), power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. The company serves telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Gardena, California.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems. The company also provides 24-volt onboard chargers for its Class 3 Walkie LiFT packs; and smart wall mounted chargers to interface with its BMS. The company sells its products directly to small companies, end-users, and Fortune 500 companies, as well as through original equipment manufacturers, lift equipment dealers, and battery distributors. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Vista, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.