Reviewing Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) & Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI)

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) and Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mack-Cali Realty and Summit Hotel Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mack-Cali Realty 1 3 0 0 1.75 Summit Hotel Properties 0 0 4 0 3.00

Mack-Cali Realty currently has a consensus price target of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 16.59%. Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus price target of $7.88, suggesting a potential downside of 3.26%. Given Mack-Cali Realty’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Mack-Cali Realty is more favorable than Summit Hotel Properties.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mack-Cali Realty and Summit Hotel Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mack-Cali Realty $350.93 million 3.38 $111.86 million $1.62 8.07 Summit Hotel Properties $549.35 million 1.57 $82.61 million $1.25 6.51

Mack-Cali Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Summit Hotel Properties. Summit Hotel Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mack-Cali Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.9% of Mack-Cali Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Mack-Cali Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Mack-Cali Realty has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Hotel Properties has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mack-Cali Realty and Summit Hotel Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mack-Cali Realty -53.81% -5.80% -1.77% Summit Hotel Properties -28.45% -7.82% -3.86%

Summary

Mack-Cali Realty beats Summit Hotel Properties on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mack-Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces. A fully integrated and self-managed company, Mack-Cali has provided world-class management, leasing, and development services throughout New Jersey and the surrounding region for over two decades. By regularly investing in its properties and innovative lifestyle amenity packages, Mack-Cali creates environments that empower tenants and residents to reimagine the way they work and live.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

