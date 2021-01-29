Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Given New $44.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.14. 353,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,746. Revolution Medicines has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $47.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.86.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 191.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,172 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,903,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,662 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 308.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,070,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,267,000 after purchasing an additional 808,613 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,539,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,309,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,162,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

