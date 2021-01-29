REVV (REVV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.98 Million

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded up 14.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. REVV has a total market capitalization of $22.98 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REVV token can currently be purchased for $0.0833 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, REVV has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00046206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00117962 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00063153 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.96 or 0.00249756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00060991 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00032057 BTC.

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,721,938 tokens. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com

