Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Short Interest Update

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 82.0% from the December 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

OTCMKTS RNMBY traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $20.99. The company had a trading volume of 556 shares, compared to its average volume of 817. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average is $18.88. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $22.47.

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rheinmetall from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Rheinmetall presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

