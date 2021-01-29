RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (RHK.F) (ETR:RHK) Trading 0.7% Higher

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (RHK.F) (ETR:RHK) shares were up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €15.36 ($18.07) and last traded at €15.36 ($18.07). Approximately 607 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 43,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.26 ($17.95).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €16.13 and its 200 day moving average price is €16.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.17.

About RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (RHK.F) (ETR:RHK)

RHÃ-N-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation of cardiovascular patients, hand surgery, neurological, psychosomatic, addiction therapy facilities, ophthalmology, trauma surgery, dentistry, thoracic, pulmonary, vascular, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of spinal column, joints, and heart diseases.

