Ricardo plc (RCDO.L) (LON:RCDO) Shares Gap Down to $388.00

Ricardo plc (RCDO.L) (LON:RCDO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $388.00, but opened at $371.00. Ricardo plc (RCDO.L) shares last traded at $382.30, with a volume of 41,737 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 357.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 352.78. The stock has a market cap of £235.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.35, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

