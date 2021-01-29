Rigel Finance Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $572,400.00 (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded up 74% against the U.S. dollar. Rigel Finance has a market capitalization of $765,635.77 and approximately $572,400.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $182.34 or 0.00525239 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rigel Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00047964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00122315 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.13 or 0.00259639 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00065102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00063795 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00033453 BTC.

About Rigel Finance

Rigel Finance’s launch date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

Rigel Finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rigel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rigel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rigel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.