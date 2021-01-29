Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Rightmove has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of RTMVY stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $16.84. The stock had a trading volume of 49,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,294. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average of $16.72. Rightmove has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $18.58.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

