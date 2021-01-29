Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Short Interest Update

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 557.1% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 46.0 days.

Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.67. 107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.29 and its 200-day moving average is $73.69.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

