Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Short Interest Update

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 557.1% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 46.0 days.
Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.67. 107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.29 and its 200-day moving average is $73.69.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.