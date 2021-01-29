Ripio Credit Network Price Tops $0.0481 on Major Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 29th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $24.45 million and approximately $948,585.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for $0.0481 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00072134 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.