Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) Shares Down 3%

Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE)’s stock price was down 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.30 and last traded at $9.50. Approximately 13,457 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 13,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The firm has a market cap of $88.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Get Riverview Financial alerts:

Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Riverview Financial had a negative net margin of 39.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $12.58 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Riverview Financial by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Riverview Financial by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 12,781 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Riverview Financial by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 565,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 73,214 shares during the period. 19.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riverview Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIVE)

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, municipalities, small to medium sized businesses, and nonprofit entities in the United States. It accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and noninterest bearing deposits; and provides remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services, as well as safe deposit boxes.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.