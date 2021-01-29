Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) Shares Down 3%

Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE)’s stock price was down 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.30 and last traded at $9.50. Approximately 13,457 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 13,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.
The firm has a market cap of $88.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.
Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Riverview Financial had a negative net margin of 39.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $12.58 million during the quarter.
Riverview Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIVE)
Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, municipalities, small to medium sized businesses, and nonprofit entities in the United States. It accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and noninterest bearing deposits; and provides remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services, as well as safe deposit boxes.
Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.