RLI (NYSE:RLI) PT Raised to $102.00

RLI (NYSE:RLI) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.17% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also commented on RLI. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $98.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.48 and a 200-day moving average of $94.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 0.37. RLI has a twelve month low of $66.02 and a twelve month high of $110.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. RLI had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.44 million. RLI’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that RLI will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in RLI by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in RLI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RLI by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter worth $725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

