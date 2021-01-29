RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) were down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.10 and last traded at $22.50. Approximately 13,454,580 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 25,122,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.27.

About RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

