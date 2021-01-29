Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 453.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 489,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,681 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.07% of Danaher worth $108,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,966,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $638,871,000 after purchasing an additional 82,051 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,923,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $629,622,000 after purchasing an additional 122,647 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,670,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $574,933,000 after purchasing an additional 611,278 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,603,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $560,595,000 after purchasing an additional 65,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 11,633.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.38.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $8.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $236.68. The company had a trading volume of 169,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $168.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $248.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.04.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,789,360.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

