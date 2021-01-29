Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 126.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,422,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 793,670 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.53% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $135,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Conning Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 93,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 42,216 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded down $1.85 on Friday, reaching $89.17. 44,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,643. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.61 and a 200-day moving average of $96.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

