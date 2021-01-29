Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,160,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,236 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.47% of Dollar General worth $244,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Dollar General by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Dollar General by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DG traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.53. The company had a trading volume of 155,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,942. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.34 and a 200 day moving average of $206.78. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $225.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DG. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.58.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

