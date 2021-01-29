Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 142,738 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,103,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,738 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.10% of QUALCOMM worth $168,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $2,816,401.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 67,794 shares in the company, valued at $9,738,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.33. 383,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,295,279. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.25. The company has a market capitalization of $177.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

A number of brokerages have commented on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Standpoint Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Argus upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.62.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

