Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 171,861 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 787,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 171,861 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.49% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $140,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 717,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,162,000 after acquiring an additional 46,450 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.33.

In other news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total value of $337,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,666.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total value of $1,120,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWK stock traded down $6.33 on Friday, reaching $173.69. 35,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,310. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.60 and a 200-day moving average of $169.39. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $195.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

