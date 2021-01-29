Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,343,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,638,064 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Bank of America worth $222,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 46,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.71. 1,928,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,763,648. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $257.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.86.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAC. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

