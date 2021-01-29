Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,404,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,737 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.39% of General Mills worth $141,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 349.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in General Mills by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 327.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in General Mills by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

NYSE GIS traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.59. 106,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,792,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.80. The company has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.