Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $161.15 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,159,737 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,756 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.18% of Uber Technologies worth $161,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 221.6% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.27.

UBER stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.50. 908,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,709,375. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.50. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $60.03. The company has a market cap of $89.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,468 shares in the company, valued at $11,854,702.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,367,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,356,040 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

