Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $201.71 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,404,648 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 39,605 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.48% of Electronic Arts worth $201,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,302 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.7% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,822 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $157.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.84.

Shares of EA traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.23. 75,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,034,215. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.58. The company has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.62 million. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $96,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,137.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $711,622.50. Insiders sold 37,427 shares of company stock valued at $4,749,004 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

