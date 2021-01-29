Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $243.51 Million Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,118,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.25% of Square worth $243,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Square by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQ stock traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.11. 310,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,408,671. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.86. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $246.49. The company has a market cap of $97.45 billion, a PE ratio of 340.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SQ. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Square from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Square in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price target on Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Square from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.72.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.03, for a total value of $35,406,000.00. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $1,739,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,713,473.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,568,650 shares of company stock worth $332,314,158 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

