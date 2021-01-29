Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $299.40 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,327 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 89,525 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 0.8% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.09% of NVIDIA worth $299,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6.4% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,081,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,494 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.27.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $2.54 on Friday, reaching $519.50. The company had a trading volume of 276,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,170,298. The firm has a market cap of $321.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $528.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $509.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

