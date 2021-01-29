Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $473.89 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,023,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 441,804 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 1.2% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.17% of PayPal worth $473,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of PayPal by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after buying an additional 1,046,599 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $200,021,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PayPal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,665,388,000 after buying an additional 839,901 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of PayPal by 5,875.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,493,000 after buying an additional 716,092 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.53.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,556,749. The company has a market cap of $274.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.73, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.72. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $254.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

